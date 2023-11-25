Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 25/11/2023 – 21:12

A 36-year-old dentist was found dead on Saturday afternoon, the 25th, inside the apartment where he lived, in a luxury building located in the Rio Vermelho neighborhood, in Salvador. The victim was identified as Lucas Maia de Oliveira, missing since last Thursday, 23rd, according to family reports.

According to the Civil Police of Bahia, Lucas’ friends and family were at the Personal Protection Police Station (DPP) this Saturday to register the dentist’s disappearance. After reporting that he had not made contact for a few days, they were advised to look for him at home and in high-traffic hospitals in the city.

During the afternoon, a team from the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) was called to locate Lucas’ body. He was found, in an advanced state of decomposition, inside the apartment where he lived, in the luxury Celebration Garibaldi building, in the Rio Vermelho neighborhood.

According to the police report, the dentist’s car was not in the garage and the property had been ransacked and looted. Guides for removal and examination were issued and reports from the Technical Police Department (DPT) should clarify the cause of death, according to the Civil Police. The case will be investigated by the 1st Homicide Police Station (DH/Atlântico).

The Agenor Paiva Postgraduate Institute (Iappem), where he was specializing, expressed solidarity with the dentist’s death. “It is with deep sadness that we received, this Saturday (25), the news of the death of Dr. Lucas Maia de Oliveira, dental surgeon and student of the Specialization in Orofacial Harmonization at Iappem,” he said, in a post on social media.