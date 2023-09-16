Everyone knows about the need to brush their teeth in the mornings and evenings. But the dentist advises paying attention not only to the mouth, but also to the nose. It turns out that it is very useful to clear your nose every night before brushing your teeth. This is reported by “Doctor Peter” with reference to the publication Daily Mail.

Dentist Sebastian Lomas says that having clear sinuses will help you sleep better and prevent you from snoring. Many people do not take the time to cleanse their nose, so they have trouble falling asleep, breathe through their mouths at night, and wake up in the morning in a broken state because of this. To prevent this from happening, there is an easy way to clear your sinuses.

According to the doctor, you need to stand up straight, inhale through your nose, and then exhale with your mouth closed. Then you need to pinch the tip of your nose and start shaking your head from side to side so that your ears almost touch your shoulders. After this, you need to cover your ears for five seconds, and then take a deep breath and exhale.

At the same time, the opinions of Internet users were divided. Some consider this method to be correct, while others complain that their ears become blocked after such actions. There is another method, which doctor Ilyana Goncharova talks about. For some diseases, nasal rinsing is recommended. This indication is effective for allergic rhinitis, vasomotor rhinitis, acute rhinitis, sinusitis and sinusitis.

For rinsing, you need to use sea water, since ordinary water can upset the salt balance in the body.

News materials cannot be equated with a doctor’s prescription. Before making a decision, consult a specialist.