The unpleasant sensations in the oral cavity turned out to be a sign of a serious illness. About this in a conversation with the TV channel “Moscow 24” On April 7, the chief dentist of the Ministry of Health Oleg Yanushevich told.

The expert clarified that pain in the area of ​​the teeth of the upper jaw may be the result of cancer.

“Sometimes they occur in the maxillary sinus. A tumor process develops, and it can also affect the sensations in the teeth, ”said the dentist.

Also, according to Yanushevich, tooth pain can be a signal of sinusitis, since the teeth are located close to the maxillary sinuses.

“And if sinusitis occurs, it can cause discomfort in the teeth,” the doctor added.

According to him, no change in weather and pressure drops should affect the sensations in the oral cavity.

In December 2020, the dentist named the causes of stomatitis, a disease that causes discomfort in the oral cavity.

According to the specialist, an injury associated with the habit of biting the inner side of the cheeks, or a burn from tea, can lead to discomfort. Children can get this injury during active play or teething. If the body has strong immunity, minor damage will pass without a trace, and if it is weakened, the mucous membrane often becomes inflamed at the injured place.