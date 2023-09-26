If you are one of that small group that has never experienced disappointment in love, you should know that you are a very lucky person, not everyone has the same luck. Such is the case of a dentist who discovered that her boyfriend had her registered as a ‘free tooth remover’.

Interest from your partner? It is most likely, but we do not know, what could be seen in the viral video is that the young dentist is a very beautiful woman. Beauty is not everything and apparently it did not matter much to the boy that I just wanted dental extractions without paying.

This story was documented on the TikTok account ‘@lamedina_21’, where the young woman published a clip of herself lying face down with the following message written: “When I realize that he has me registered as a ‘free money remover’.

The recording was accompanied by the song ‘Peligro’ by Aventurain particular for the fragment that says: “may God send you a punishment, may they do the same to you and ask me for forgiveness.”

When doing an in-depth exploration of the profile of the Chinese social network, we found almost no content about dentists, almost all of the videos published are related to the gym and fitness life, the account description even classifies the girl as ” “Gymrat attempt.”

