Dentist Trifonov advised brushing your teeth in the morning immediately after breakfast, and not before it

His words quotes Channel five.

According to Trofimov, the optimal time to brush your teeth in the morning depends on what the person did at night. If he ate instead of sleeping, oral hygiene is best done before breakfast. In all other cases, the doctor advised brushing your teeth immediately after the morning meal, and not before it. This is necessary to remove food debris and plaque that remain on the enamel after eating.

Trifonov called dangerous the habit of many Russians to brush their teeth after every meal during the day.

So often you can not take a brush. This is due to the fact that brushing your teeth is mechanical pressure on them. [зубы] <…> This injures the enamel. Because of this, wedge-shaped defects often appear on the teeth.

Damage to the enamel, in turn, can provoke the development of caries and severe tooth sensitivity, the dentist concluded.

Earlier, orthodontist Khaled Kassem named the optimal duration of chewing gum use. In his opinion, it should be chewed no longer than 15 minutes. Neglecting this recommendation can lead to the destruction of tooth enamel and diseases of the temporomandibular joints that connect the lower jaw to the skull, the doctor said.