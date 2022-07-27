Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A few moments ago a Control Judge linked Miguel Ángel “N” to the process.accused of the crime deprivation of liberty against a minor.

The defendant is a dentist and he is accused of having taken the minor in a truck on Saturday afternoon from the Mochicahui union, El Fuerte.

The hearing began at 10:00 a.m. this Wednesday at the North Zone Criminal Justice Center located in the Felipe Angeles ejido, Ahome. The hearing was strictly private and the media were not allowed to enter because the victim was a minor.

In the initial hearing, the agent of the Public Ministry provided indications that Miguel Ángel “N”, committed the indicated crime; while the defense had no elements to prove that the dentist was innocent. The verdict for the moment was linked to the process and with preventive detention.

We recommend you read:

The Control Judge gave a term of 15 days for the complementary investigation.