Medical Xpress: fixed dentures cut risk of cognitive decline

Scientists from Boston University have found that timely dental prosthetics reduce the risk of cognitive decline. The conclusions of the work were announced at the annual meeting and exhibition of AADOCR and CADR, a brief retelling leads Medical Xpress edition.

The study examined data from 577 men with an average age of about 68 years. Subjects were recorded for dental health and implant type, if any, every three years between 1969 and 2001. They also studied the effectiveness of the chewing process, which was assessed by chewing carrots. In addition, the participants were asked to take special cognitive ability tests (up to four times for each person). The results were adjusted for the subject’s education, use of epilepsy medication, condition and type of implants, age, smoking, and heart disease.

29 percent of the subjects did not lose teeth during the observation period, 34 percent lost teeth that were not then restored, 13 percent replaced missing teeth with fixed dentures, and 25 were replaced with removable ones. Fixed dentures were associated with an increased likelihood of cognitive impairment, while removable implants were associated with a higher risk.

At the same time, no relationship was found between tooth loss without a prosthetic procedure and significant depression of mental functions. In contrast, subjects with new fixed dentures experienced a six percent decrease in chewing efficiency compared to nine, ten and 13 percent in men without dentition, with removable dentures, and with dentition without any procedures, respectively.

Previously, researchers at New York University have identified a link between diabetes, tooth loss and cognitive abilities. They concluded that timely dental treatment, as well as diabetes control, help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.