Dubai (Union)

Dubai Dental Hospital, clinical partner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, announced the opening of a specialized clinic for treating dental fractures and injuries.

The new clinic provides specialized treatments for dental fractures and injuries, as well as general oral care services, under the supervision of a team of doctors in various dental specialties, including specialists at the Dubai Dental Hospital and the academic staff of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences With an opportunity to benefit from the distinguished expertise and the latest technology available at the hospital located in Dubai Healthcare City.