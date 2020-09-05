Dental care Nearly a million visits were not made in dental care during the corona spring, THL issued new instructions

Now, in dentistry, tools that were moved aside in the spring due to a high risk of infection can again be used as a precaution, THL estimates. This speeds up the release of the care debt.

In spring the perceived coronavirus epidemic significantly increased treatment queues also in oral health care. During the coronavirus spring, almost one million patient visits were missed at dental clinics.

By the end of July, there were about 700,000 fewer visits in municipal dental clinics than in the corresponding period in 2019, and about 200,000 fewer visits in private clinics.

When the coronavirus began to spread in the spring, oral health operations were also driven down. Dental clinics focused only on urgent and necessary care. Unhurried visits were canceled and postponed. Patients themselves also canceled their reception times for fear of coronavirus.

In Helsinki, for example, more than 84,000 fewer visits took place in January – July than in the previous year. There were about 30 percent fewer visits.

Visits cancellation threatens to show in the oral health of many Finns.

“Yes, the maintenance debt had accumulated. There is a risk that oral diseases have progressed, which may also contribute to overall health. It is quite crucial how everyone has taken care of their mouths during the Korona period, ”says the medical adviser. Merja Auero from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

By law, oral health care requires access to non-urgent treatment within six months. According to Aueron, six months is a long time for even those waiting for dental care and incurring a wide range of expenses. Some have had to resort to emergency services, for example, when dental problems worsen.

Auero says that before the arrival of the coronavirus, development work had been carried out in municipal dental clinics and it was largely possible to reduce access to non-emergency care to three months. According to him, 85 percent of oral health care visits were still completed in less than three months at that time.

Coronavirus messed up the situation badly.

In the early summer, clinics again began to accept non-acute patients. However, operations did not run at full capacity because some dental care personnel had been transferred to work caused by the coronavirus, such as counseling or sampling.

In the spring, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) also recommended that, due to the risk of infection, clinics should not use aerosol-producing tools such as turbine drills or ultrasonic devices for tartar removal. As a result, not all treatment measures could be taken and many procedures were slow.

However, according to THL, no infections have been reported from dental clinics even internationally. On the other hand, there are good research results on the effectiveness of dental care precautions.

On Wednesday THL did again update the oral health care instructions in case of coronavirus. According to THL, all work equipment may again be used with certain precautions as long as the patient is healthy and not exposed to the virus.

“With these precautions, there is little aerosol to get into the air, and if it does, it should be free of microbes. This is a big change for the receptions as it will greatly speed up the work. The aim is now to dismantle the care queues and the care debt, ”says THL’s specialist dentist Ulla Harjunmaa.

On Monday a national meeting was held by the oral health authorities. It was also attended by municipal dentists, who spoke about the current situation of dental care.

According to Merja Auero, oral health care workers have now largely returned from coronavirus tasks to their own jobs.

“This is good news because we can’t afford to have further delays in oral health care.”

However, some dental care professionals continue their coronary work in addition to their own duties.

Aueron According to the majority of dentists, they also stated that, despite the care debt, non-emergency care still provides a statutory care guarantee: most non-emergency care is available within six months.

“But there is a risk that the care guarantee will be exceeded in the coming months. Many different measures are now being taken to that end. Queues are dismantled as additional work and services are purchased from the private sector, which has capacity, ”says Auero.

“Exceedances of the care guarantee will start to appear in September, if they occur, if it has not been possible to react quickly enough.”