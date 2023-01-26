Dental care: for Italian families the average expense is 600 euros per year. 74% never change dentist. I study

The Italian families spend an average of 600 euros a year on dental care. The numbers ofObservatory Compass speak for themselves: after the setback due to the pandemic, loans for health protection are growing again. For dental care, generally considered expensive but indispensable, the expense is increasingly paid through cards and debit cards rather than cash. Loans are also doing well, which support the spending capacity of families especially for the more expensive treatments. The use of Buy Now Pay Later is growing, detected in 23% of the cases in which it has been proposed by the dentist or requested by the patient to defer the treatment plan over time. It is no coincidence that the interviewees expect to find services aimed at installments, financing and packages at an agreed price from their trusted specialist.

Special Dental care: spending, opinions and habits of Italians

For those who have undergone surgery in the last 12 months, the average expense was 760 euros, down by 100 euros compared to 2018. Not a small figure, as underlined by 79% of the interviewees, who believe dental care is too expensive, even if essential. For this reason there are those who spare no expense (56%) in order to show off an enviable smile. After all, a smile is always the best calling card, so much so that over 7 out of 10 Italians declare that they do everything to take care of their mouth and teeth and feel safe and at ease. The same is true when it comes to their children’s smiles, with 81% demanding the best.

Who do Italians turn to for dental care?

In Italy, a dentist is forever: 74% are loyal to their specialist, known in 67% of cases through family or word of mouth among friends and colleagues. However, the percentage of those who choose it through corporate agreements is growing (7% compared to 4% in 2018) and the digital channel is also taking on greater importance (6% compared to 3% in 2018), increasingly important in terms of information. In general, patients turn to private practices (75%), although both centers belonging to chains (11%, it was 6% in 2018) and practices within polyclinics (10%) are growing strongly , it was 3% in 2018). The chains, in particular, are gaining a more significant market share since, according to the interviewees, they present a more complete offer in terms of services such as more flexible openings and hours, but also the possibility of paying in installments/financing the treatment plan. There are also those (14%) who go abroad to cut costs, times and combine the need for intervention with the possibility of taking a trip, a percentage which rises to 23% among the younger age groups and 22% among those resides in Southern Italy.

From financing to installments: what services should dentists offer?

1 out of 2 interviewed expects to find treatment packages at an agreed price from their dentist, such as two check-ups a year plus any small interventions on caries or a package of visits for oral hygiene for the whole family, as well as more flexible opening hours and days (47%). Strong attention is also paid to the methods of payment of the treatment plan: 44% expect to be able to finance the expense, 37% to be able to repay it a little at a time, as work progresses. These are formulas that generally characterize chains, but which Italians would also like to find in private studios. In terms of means of payment, there was a strong increase in debit/credit cards and other digital instruments, which rose from 48% in 2018 to 67%, thanks also to the introduction of payment tracking for tax deductibility purposes. The use of cash is decreasing (22%, against 47% in 2018). The use of the loan increases with the amount of dental care until it is used 1 time out of 5 for expenses exceeding €2,500.

