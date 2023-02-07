This means that there is a chance that the fog will lead to dangerous situations. Earlier Tuesday morning, code yellow also applied in Groningen, Drenthe and Flevoland, but that was later withdrawn.

Road users in fog are advised to drive more slowly and to keep more distance from other road users. The fog dissolves in the second half of the morning, making it sunny in more and more places. The weather will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the day, reaching a maximum of six degrees.