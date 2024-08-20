Ciudad Juárez— A thick black cloud covers part of the sky in the south of the city, due to someone setting fire to garbage and scrap tires on a vacant lot in the Urbivilla del Cedro neighborhood.

A team of firefighters and a tanker truck are working to put out the fire on the land located on Santiago Troncoso and Fundadores streets, which was caused by.

The column of smoke can be seen in all directions of the city, due to the burning of a large quantity of waste tires and garbage.

Civil Protection personnel announced that this is the second time that they have set fire to this clandestine dumping site, since in July they also went to put out the fire that someone started in the same place.