Colombian soccer player, Sebastián Villa, in a Copa Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz, on April 20, 2020. Manuel Cortina (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty)

It all started with an alleged attack of jealousy. Sebastián Villa, former player of the Colombian national team and figure of Boca Juniors, rebuked his partner for an alleged relationship with another member of the squad. The discussion, according to the victim’s complaint, ended violently, with blows, insults and a non-consensual sexual relationship. The story, detailed, is from this Friday in court. The allegedly attacked woman presented medical evidence of a rape and even recordings where the Colombian player’s environment offers her money in exchange for her silence.

Villa, 25, had already been denounced for gender violence in May 2020 by Daniela Cortés, his ex-partner. Cortés then said that the Colombian player had hit her several times. She even took her complaint to the media, where she spread photos of his bloody face, to tell later that she had forgiven him. Villa was then disaffected from the Boca squad, but little by little he was reincorporated. The court case continues. The known facts now happened on June 26, 2021 and affect another woman, unrelated to Cortés. The victim’s story begins with a party in a private neighborhood.

“Arrived at approximately 10 p.m. Sebastian had ingested a large amount of alcohol and although I was used to seeing him in that state, he began to make a scene of jealousy because I would have had – according to the defendant – an encounter with a fellow member of the staff ” , says the complainant according to the record. When the Colombian player gets “more violent than usual” the couple goes home. It is there that the young woman’s ordeal begins. “He was caressing me on the face, when suddenly he became violent, he forcefully squeezed my jaw and the back of my neck, slapped me and said” did you like my colleagues? “, The woman told the court . “The defendant began to abuse me, hitting me a few times and covering my mouth with his hand, at which point I scratched him as a result of wanting to get out of that situation (…) But he kept raping me and told me “you liked being with me. (…)” (saying the name of the Club partner with whom he maintained that he would have had an encounter) is that what you wanted?”.

Everything happened, according to the complaint, in a room in the player’s house, while a personal guard from Villa watched the door. The woman was finally able to leave with a friend who responded to a call for help. She was later treated at a hospital, where the doctors demanded that she file a rape complaint, which she did not do “out of fear”. The young woman also relates how Villa and the player’s entourage tried to offer him money for her silence. “After these circumstances, Sebastian went to Colombia and did not return to Argentina,” said the victim.

“If he did not promote criminal action before, it was out of fear and now he wants to close this cycle,” the woman’s lawyer, Roberto Castillo, told the TyC channel. The prosecution must now evaluate “if her story would fit in an attempted murder or discard it,” said the lawyer.

Villa’s judicial situation contrasts with his good soccer moment. He today he is the figure of Boca, author of key goals, such as one against River Plate in April and another in the victory against Defense and Justice, last week. Boca Juniors has an appointment with Racing Club tomorrow for a place in the final of the Professional League Cup. Sebastián Battaglia, the coach, had Sebastián Villa among the starting eleven. The club has not yet said what decision it will make with its star.

