The Tucuman José Alperovich will end his term as national senator without having returned to occupy the bench, since he was reported for rape by a second niece and former advisor of hers. This week, the upper house approved the extension of the leave without pay until December 9, the last day before the replacement of legislators.

Alperovich had taken over in 2015, after three terms -12 years- as governor from Tucumán. He had previously been a senator between 2001 and 2003.

The complaint against him was known in November 2019. Three days later, under pressure from the Frente de Todos bloc that he is part of, asked for license.

“In order to dedicate my time and effort to thwart infamy, clarify the truth, and repair my honor, I expressly ask you to grant me leave in my honorable position, “he said at the time.

No progress in the cause and without interest from their peers or the president herself of the Chamber, Cristina Kirchner, that I come back to the functions -although he wanted to-, in this year and a half the license continued to be extended for periods of 60 or 90 days.

The last time was in the session last Wednesday. Unanimously, the body agreed to continue on leave without pay until December 9, the last day of his mandate.

This week, a deputy from Tucumán from the Frente de Todos claimed the resignation of Alperovich.

“Tucumán is not being well represented in the Senate for the selfishness of this person. For more than 1 year our province has had one less vote in the upper house, “said legislator Carlos Cisneros, adding:” It is a lack of respect for the province and the health situation we are experiencing. Once again he shows who he is. What corresponds is that I resign and assumes Marieta Urueña “.

Tucumán is not being well represented in the Senate because of this person’s selfishness. Our province has had one less vote in the upper house for more than 1 year. (1/2) – Carlos Cisneros (@cisneros_tuc) June 3, 2021

Every time there were requests for him to be fired, in the Senate both the ruling party and the opposition maintained the same line of discourse: that They could not remove him without the Justice having declared him guilty. With the addition that it is an elective office, elected by popular vote.

His license was not felt in the Senate activity. Alperovich’s performance as senator was mediocre. Although he presented dozens of projects and attended the sessions, he rarely asked to speak or participated in the discussions.

According to the exhaustive calculation that the Parliamentary specialized portal makes every year, in 2019 -until its license was activated at the end of November- Alperovich he did not say a word.

In 2018 he was among those who spoke, but the one who said the fewest words: 607, with a furcio included. The government of Mauricio Macri was running and in the middle of a speech he pointed out: “Nobody wants the President to do well.”

In 2017, it was in 64th place of the 70 that least spoke with only 383 words and in 2016 he was the only one who did not speak.

In 2015, he barely outlined two words, although this time he was in tune with another dozen recently assumed legislators, such as the ruling Cordovan Carlos Caserio and the opposition Laura Rodríguez Machado, who today have a prominent role in the Chamber.

The complaint

In November 2019, a second niece of Alperovich – 29 years old – filed the complaint in the criminal courts of Tucumán and in Buenos Aires, in the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Violence against Women (UFEM), since the abuses had occurred in the two provinces.

On social media, she published a letter in which she reported that she was “sexually, physically and psychologically violated from December 2017 to May 2019.”

“For a year and a half I suffered violations of my physical and sexual integrity. The subjugation was devastating,” he said.

The provisional president of the upper house at that time, Federico Pinedo, ordered the implementation of the “Protocol for the prevention and intervention in situations of workplace violence with a gender perspective” to protect and assist women, who worked in the office by Beatriz Mirkin, Alperovich’s benchmate.

Alperovich did not want to take leave initially, but the complaint was known and in the face of the strong impact, in the FdT itself they suggested that you do so. From the Women’s Bank, presided over by the ruling party Norma Durango, they released a harsh statement at that time.

“We assume the imperative commitment to work to end this scourge that hits our society; for that reason we demand, and once again we shout: No es No“said the document.

However, in court the case advanced to millimeter steps, which led the complainant to request “haste”.

Just last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the complaint for sexual abuse be investigated by the Justice of the City of Buenos Aires and not that of Tucumán, as the defendant and former governor of that province intended.

