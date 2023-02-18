In 1949, when the first edition of 1984 by George Orwell, the work dealt with an apparently distant and absolutely dystopian future. A fiction that pointed to a world under the heel of totalitarianism, in which thinking outside of what was defined as correct by the totalitarian State was a crime. Speaking or writing in disagreement with the language forged by the leaders and censors was the equivalent of a passport to prison. It is People’s Gazette offers a free digital edition of the book.

For years on end, Orwell’s bleak future looked like something that would be confined to the realm of fiction. But every day, evidence emerges that it does. Big Brother is watching us all. In January, 20-year-old Russian student Olesya Krivtsova was arrested on terrorism charges. The girl was denounced by university colleagues who found Olesya’s criticism of the “Special Operation” that Russia was undertaking to “denazify” Ukraine to be absurd. She is under house arrest, where she awaits trial. Penalty for her can be up to ten years in a closed regime.

Russian authorities raided the house where Olesya lived with her husband in search of evidence of the terrorist conspiracy. As they searched her house, a policeman threatened her with a sledgehammer, according to the independent Russian press. The use of the tool was not by chance. It made direct reference to a gruesome video that the mercenaries of the Wagner group — the private militia that Vladimir Putin uses to outsource much of his war crimes — in which the paramilitaries smash the skull of a Russian defector with a sledgehammer.

Olesya was arrested after being denounced by her university colleagues. Some students on the history course were outraged by Olesya’s unpatriotic behavior. According to BBC, who had access to the messages exchanged by the whistleblowers in a Telegram group, Olesya’s pacifist posts were “provocative publications with defeatist and extremist content”. One of the university students said that the evil should be “nipped in the bud” and that reporting Olesya’s behavior to the authorities was no longer an option, but “the duty of a patriot”.

But what was Olesya publishing so dangerous that it led her to be cataloged as a terrorist on a list that includes jihadists from the Islamic State, for example? In April 2022, she was even arrested and fined for putting up posters with messages against the war. Listed as an enemy of Russian efforts to liberate Ukraine, she fell out of favor for her repeated posting on Instagram of photographs of civilian victims murdered by Russians.

Furthermore, she made herself “too dangerous” by suggesting, in another post, that the Russian military should take the first opportunity to lay down its weapons and defect. For Russian “justice”, disturbing messages that “discredited the Armed Forces”.

As fate would have it, Olesya has a zooanthropomorphic image tattooed on her leg. Vladimir Putin’s face from which eight legs emerge, forming the image of a sinister spider. Next to the image is a phrase in Russian, whose translation is: Big Brother is watching you.

Big Brother reached Olesya through his university colleagues. The surveillance power of totalitarian states does not rely solely on the power of their electronic surveillance machine like China’s. The voluntary surveillance carried out by Russian students in Olesya’s case reveals how adherence to totalitarianism can be efficient and fill the financial and technological gaps that dictatorships around the world may face.

There is no greater and better example than the strategy devised by Cubans in the early years of the 1959 revolution, which led Cuba to become one of the most efficient dictatorships of all time. The regime spread the news that in every block, in every city, in every town or village, there was an agent of the regime. A recruited or infiltrated spy ready to hand over the traitors of the revolution.

The result: everyone was terrified. The neighbor, the coworker, the neighbor, the waiter or even a family member can be a potential whistleblower. The politics of fear was sown within every citizen. And Cubans have transmitted from generation to generation the certainty that someone by their side can always be the eyes of “Big Brother”.

Venezuela follows a similar path. Over there, everyone thinks they are bugged, that the regime knows everything and can easily reach anyone. Still in his first term, Hugo Chávez made a point of leaking electoral records (who had voted or not, in a referendum on continuity or Chávez in the presidency, and voter data) and a list of who signed the referendum request. Black lists served as an instrument of political persecution and reinforced the image of a regime capable of knowing everything about everyone.

In the world, and in Brazil it is no different, there is the emergence of a phenomenon that suggests that in various spheres of civil society there is adherence and even celebration of a process of constant abuse of individual freedoms, patrols and denouncements by pure “civic duty”. Big Brother is watching and with the help of many people.