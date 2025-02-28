Denounced a man for photographing a minor in a wardrobe of an Ortuella soccer club (Bizkaia)

The Ertzaintza is investigating and has identified a man who allegedly took photographs of a minor nude in the locker club locality of the Biscayan town of Ortuella, the Ortuellako Jendea. The Ertzaintza, which already confirmed that he had complaints related to the matter and that he had opened an investigation for it, now confirms that the person, which would be related to the football club, has been identified. The facts continue to investigate.

The man, who would carry out various tasks for the club, was denounced, as reported ‘The mail‘, both for the family and by the club itself. The child subject to the photographs for which he is investigated would have, according to what was published by that same newspaper, 8 years.

The City Council, in an institutional statement signed by all municipal groups (PNV, EH Bildu, PSE-EE and BOROBIL-PODOS-EZKER ANITZA) made public this Thursday, has expressed its “most energetic repulsion” before the facts. He also points out that “they maintain and maintain an attitude of zero tolerance to any violation of people’s rights.” “We have shown and show our disposition of help in everything that is needed,” he adds.

This newspaper has tried without success to contact the Ortuellako Jendea soccer club.