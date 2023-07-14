After turbulent months as head coach of FC Groningen, Dennis van der Ree takes a step back. At Go Ahead Eagles he now works in the lee, as an assistant to coach René Hake. “I have experienced in six months what many trainers experience in a few years.”
Wouter Foppen
Latest update:
13-07-23, 23:41
