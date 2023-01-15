L’Mexico City e-Prix officially opened the Gen3 of Formula E, with the podium of the circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ which then welcomed the party of the first winner of this new era of the highest category of electric single-seaters: Jake Dennis. The team driver Andrettiwho started from the front row of the starting grid behind Lucas di Grassi, was able to stay in the Mahindra exhausts – thanks also to the entry of two of the three overall Safety Cars – until the 12th lap, when the Briton took advantage of a distraction of the rival in order to leap to the lead of the standings.

From that moment on, despite resorting to attack mode in the lap immediately following the overtaking, Dennis was uncatchable for his pursuers, as demonstrated by the 7 seconds ahead on Wehrlein, 2nd and also able to overtake di Grassi. A performance of 10 cum laude for the Englishman, who commented on his performance as follows, also praising his own team, included in the top-5 thanks to André Lotterer’s 4th place finish: “Winning by this margin, starting from the front row and getting one-two with the Porsche powertrains is absolutely incredible. A big round of applause to my team, with whom I have a very good relationship. We worked very well, and when things went wrong, as happened in qualifying, we made some small adjustments for the race and hit the bull’s-eye. Really a big applause to my boys. Without them I would be nothing. This is just one way to pay them back. I hope to get more successes, because of course the appointment in Saudi Arabia – 27 and 28 January – it’s not far”.

In this way, Dennis is thus the first driver in history to win at the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater. A car, as explained by the British himself, anything but easy to tame: “These cars are very difficult to drive physically – he added – obviously, with less grip, they make everything very challenging, but it’s even more rewarding when you win by a margin of 7.5 seconds. The fans here were sensational on the last lap. I could really hear them applauding.”