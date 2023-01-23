The Mexico City E-Prix saw Jake Dennis and Avalanche Andretti triumph, simply unattainable for anyone. On the occasion of the debut of the Gen3 also emerged the goodness of Porsche powertrains, with three cars in the top four, complemented by seventh-placed Antonio Felix Da Costa. With only one race held it would be premature to attribute the role of favorite to the German manufacturer for the title, but after the exhilarating Mexican performance it is difficult to contain the internal enthusiasm.

“It was a really good start, a bit unexpected if I have to be honest”, comments winner Jake Dennis. “I think nobody in Porsche at the beginning of the weekend expected to have so many cars in front. The relationship with them has been positive ever since it began, not only from Mexico, but already from Valencia. Let’s keep it going, given how quickly development will proceed. Porsche had already won in Mexico in the past with the Gen2s, only to struggle on other tracks. Let’s hope that this is not the case and that we will be able to maintain inertia in Saudi Arabia and India as well. But it’s definitely a great way to start the season.”. The British driver does not neglect the weight that the development of the cars will have on the hierarchies on the track, so much so as to affirm that the same single-seaters in Mexico in 2024 could be faster by a second and a half. Dennis however believes that the abundance of racing in January and February will mean that development is unlikely to get off the ground before the start of the European season: “At the start of the championship, with so many races back to back, there won’t be much time for development in the next six weeks. Any advantage we have at the moment I think we will keep it in the next races. Not making mistakes during the weekend is also super important, because spare parts are limited. We will try to maintain this inertia up to Brazil I would say and then once in Europe I think there will be a big development on software and machines”.

In closing, the Avalanche driver Andretti expressed amazement at the subdued performance of the powered DS in Mexico, in the points with only Vandoorne in tenth position: “I was just surprised by the pace we had and the pace of the DS to be honest. In Valencia they were much faster than us and they are absolutely the best team. I was amazed, but there’s no reason they can’t bounce back in Saudi Arabia. Other teams were also very quick in Valencia and then struggled in Mexico. We’ll see how it goes in Arabia, which I consider to be a real street circuit, probably one of the most difficult on the calendar for the riders but not so much for energy management. I believe that it will be a probative test to understand who will be competitive during the season”. In the Valencia tests, the DS powertains had been the fastest, with the fastest time set by Gunther in the Maserati. Dennis’ words therefore instill confidence in the Italian fans, with the hope that the Trident can recover from the complicated start already from the Diriyah stage.