Dennis Schouten says he became involved in a stabbing incident in Enschede. The presenter of the Youtube program Gossip Talk says someone stabbed him in the face in the Aspen Valley entertainment venue.

According to Dennis Schouten, the stabbing incident took place around 03:00. According to the presenter, it happened out of the blue. “I was talking to a friend of mine. We were at the bar waiting for our drinks. Suddenly I was covered in blood. This is the fine you apparently have to pay in 2023 if you have an opinion in the Netherlands.”

“I take all the risks of my opinion, my work and my program. But what goes on in your sick head when you go into town with a knife?”, the presenter wonders on his Instagram page. “I thank god I didn’t stick 5 centimeters higher. I will file a report tomorrow.”

According to Dennis Schouten, many visitors saw the incident happen. He calls on those people to contact the police.

gossip

Together with his colleague Jan Roos, Dennis Schouten has the successful YouTube channel Roddelpraat. In this program, the two make fun of celebrities, but also make controversial statements. The online show attracts several hundred thousand viewers every week. YouTube itself has spoken of ‘offensive content’ in the past.

Previous stabbing incident

In July, Dennis Schouten also gave the impression that he was involved in a stabbing in Enschede. Two men and a woman were involved in that incident. They knew each other and would have had a quarrel in the relational sphere. Schouten told Shownieuws that he had to go to the hospital himself and did not assume that his injuries were serious.

This caused great anger at Freddy Noordman, the real victim of the stabbing incident. Dennis Schouten turned out not to be involved in the incident. Schouten apologized to Noordman during his program RoddelPraat.