United States.- Years ago, the famous NBA basketball player, Dennis Rodmancaused controversy by confessing that Madonna offered him a number of many millions of dollars so she could get pregnant.

For those who don’t know, the 62-year-old American was one of the members who caused the most controversy in the NBA, especially because of the life he led, but one of the most remembered scandals about him was for the brief marriage who kept with Carmen Electrabut also because of his relationship with Madonna.

“She told me that if I got her pregnant she would pay me 20 million dollars“, the athlete told ‘The Worm‘ during an interview for ‘The Breakfast Club‘.

According to Rodman’s statement, the treatment that the Queen of pop He proposed to her was that she would give him the large sum of money as soon as she gave birth, and so she did what she could to give him a son.

“I tried,” he said, later detailing that when he was playing in Las Vegas she called him to “let him know that I was ovulating. ‘I’ll be there in five hours,’ I replied.”

Despite the fact that Dennis Rodman claims that they repeatedly tried to get her pregnant, never workedUntil years later, when the successful singer had her first daughter from her relationship with Carlos León, Lourdes María.

The basketball player hinted that he most likely had his daughter as part of an agreement he reached with his dancer, in the same way he had done with him some time ago.

