Dr. Dennis Gross doesn’t make any definitive statements, and he doesn’t have an answer for everything. He thinks for a long time before each question. Then he examines the skin in depth again, in silence, and finally, when he starts to speak, he ends his sentences with a “it’s possible,” or a “it could be,” or an uncertain “we’d have to go slowly.”

It’s the pace of a dermatologist accustomed to the times of science, hardened in the solitude of the laboratories of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a prestigious research center in New York where he spent more than 20 years researching melanoma. In the early 2000s, together with his wife, Carrie Gross, he founded a brand with his name that has become one of the most recognized in the world. It is sold in Sephora and Nordstrom and has just been acquired by the Japanese beauty giant Shiseido. Gross could retire tomorrow if he wanted to, but he continues to see patients every day, and at his offices on the Upper East Side and in the Hamptons there is a waiting list with illustrious names included.

The story of Dr. Dennis Gross—the brand—begins in the late nineties. A decade where exfoliating with peelings abrasive chemicals. After undergoing one of these treatments, the skin ended up red and irritated, releasing dead and even living cells. People had to stay at home for 72 hours before appearing in public again. This skin drama was the basis of the routines of the skincare in Manhattan in the 1990s and early 2000s. To make the procedure less traumatic, Dr. Gross experimented with new acids, reduced doses and tested various mixtures until he achieved an equally effective but less aggressive peel that did not require 72 hours of sick leave.

The dermatologist examines a patient. Despite being a celebrity himself, Gross still offers daily consultations in New York. David Cabrera

Carrie recalls that in 2002, shortly after the brand was launched at Sephora, the episode of Sex and the City where the character of Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) appears at a party with a veil covering her face scorched by a peeling“We’re finished,” Dennis told me. But she, seasoned in the world of marketing, thought otherwise: “Perfect timing! In Manhattan, the only thing people were talking about was peels. The conversation was centered around them,” she says from her husband’s office on the Upper East Side, near the Metropolitan Museum. A minimalist, no-frills clinic where Penelope Cruz or Emily Ratajkowski might walk through the door.

The success of her Alpha Beta Professional Peel was immediate and her practice began to fill up, so much so that Carrie, then pregnant with twins, began to run out of appointments and peeling. So the doctor created a gentler, safer version to apply at home. The new peelings delivered to your home, presented in two-phase single-dose envelopes, democratized a procedure that was then limited to elites.

One of their latest inventions, which will arrive in Spain in 2025, is a LED light mask called DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro. It is not the only one on the market, but it is the first to have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, the US agency that regulates the use of drugs and medical devices. The mask is placed on the face and turns off automatically after three minutes. If used daily, blemishes caused by acne disappear and wrinkles and other signs of aging improve.

When he speaks, Dennis Gross banishes any excess of enthusiasm from his speech. Time, ingredients and consistency in care have the final say in his clinic. Genetics too, of course.

Vials of botulinum toxin in Dr. Dennis Gross’s office. David Cabrera

What is the big skin care lie?

Drink collagen. It is a very heavy molecule. When it enters the digestive tract, enzymes break it down and it does not reach the skin, practically all of it is eliminated. It is a waste of money.

What about vitamin serums?

If the vitamins are bioidentical and safe, the skin will look better, but a person with a balanced diet and normal nutrient absorption does not need them. Many people feel better when they take vitamins intravenously. My wife loves them, for example. But I prefer to have a blood test to measure levels of vitamins, iron and protein, and if everything is fine, nothing else needs to be added.

What do you think of the treatment known as the “vampire facial”?

I don’t like it. It basically involves using a person’s plasma to fill the skin and the result is very short-lived. Sometimes the bruises last longer. There are alternatives.

For example?

Well, there is no point in drinking collagen, but there is a point in stimulating the skin to regenerate its own collagen. I do believe in this. As we age, three things happen to our skin: collagen breaks down, the enzymes in the skin that break it down increase, and the cells that produced collagen become lazy and need to be stimulated. This can be achieved with vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids, and technologies such as Thermage or Ultherapy, which have demonstrated the ability to stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen again.

What is your favorite ingredient?

I love vitamin C. It regenerates collagen, helps with hyperpigmentation, and is a powerful antioxidant against free radicals caused by unprotected sun exposure. I also like retinol, which is not an antioxidant, but it combines very well with vitamin C in a skincare routine.

What do you think about Botox and fillers?

I really like it if you get natural results. My goal is for people to remain themselves in their freshest version. I don’t want them to have a mouth they never had. In this country [Estados Unidos] We’ve gone too far and now we’re on the other side of the pendulum. Everyone is shedding volume.

Dennis Gross. David Cabrera

What happens to the faces of those who lose weight very quickly with Ozempic?

It is a problem. Sometimes you have to learn to live with two or three extra kilos because those are the kilos that prevent emaciated faces. I have several patients here, actors and actresses, who are getting fillers to try to get back their pre-Ozempic face. They don’t succeed, because even if they gain the weight back, that fat doesn’t go back to the exact place where it was. It is placed in the abdomen, in the legs, in the buttocks, and it doesn’t return to the face.

Paraphrasing Nora EphronI don’t like my neck.

There are tricks, but it is a matter of fighting gravity. Almost always the definitive solution is a facelift.

If you have to choose, which procedure is worth investing in?

In procedures that regenerate your own collagen, I recommend looking honestly in the mirror and asking yourself: “What do I dislike the most?” The best investment will always be to improve that.

Do they still come to your office with photos of, say, Angelina Jolie, or are we more realistic now?

Now they come with a photo of themselves 10 or 15 years younger, and that’s much better. It gives a lot of information and with good ingredients I can say: let’s try it.