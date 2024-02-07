Dennis González has taken the silver medal in the doha world cup in the free solo category, a competition dominated by the Italian Giorgio Minisini and in which the podium was completed by the Colombian Gustavo Sánchez. The great favorite for the final victory, the Chinese Shuncheng Yang, fell to fourth place, due to a penalty in one of the figures. The medal achieved by the Barcelonan, who was defending his world title, is the fifth won by the Spanish delegation.

María de Valdés won silver in open water (10k) and the artistic swimming technical team also took the world runner-up and silver. Spain took bronze medals in synchronized 3-meter springboard diving (Abadía-García Boissier) and in the technical duo of artistic swimming with Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tió. For free exercise, in which Dennis González feels very comfortable, the Catalan has opted for I Feel Like I'm Drowninga slow track by artist Two Feet.

The Italian Minisini, who had not been at a good level in the preliminary, took the gold with 210.1355, but everything pointed to the victory of the Asian, who had already won the technical exercise with solvency. However, the Italian, Dennis González and the Colombian Sánchez took advantage of the error. The Spanish was second with 196.2750 and the Colombian, third with 192.0812 to 176.3647 for the Asian.

More information

“When I saw that I was third I thought: thank goodness, because I have fought for this. But I saw the Chinese swimmer's penalty and that he was fourth and nothing, I moved up to second place,” said the Catalan. Dennis González, who dedicated the medal to his mother, his coaches and also to the work he himself had done in recent months, stressed that it had been a “very hard” fight.

“I have gone to the limit, full, I had had bad luck with the other choreographies, but I wanted to give it my all and end this; Somehow, I don't believe it,” she indicated. “When I saw on the scoreboard that I was second, I went crazy with joy. I wasn't expecting silver, I was thinking about bronze, because the Chinese swimmer never failed, but he had bad luck, like we had in the duo. It is an honor for me to have this money. It has been tremendous. It has been impressive,” he insisted. The Spaniard admitted that he went swimming “to die, to go for broke.” Dennis González toasted the artistic swimming team to victory because with this victory it shows that “anything is possible.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.