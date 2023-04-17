The National Criminal Investigation Service of the National Police arrested Dennis G. on Saturday in the Dominican Republic. That reports The Telegraph. According to the detectives, G. belongs to the crime organization around Ridouan Taghi and was one of the last free leaders of the criminal network.

G. is suspected, among other things, of having continued the large-scale drug trade by Taghi’s organization from South America. Until now, the Dutch criminal investigation department has worked closely with foreign investigative services in searches for the crime organization all over the world. It is not clear whether this also happened when Dennis G. was arrested.

According to the The Telegraph G. is stuck in a secret location under heavy guard. The newspaper also reports that he will be extradited to the Netherlands as soon as possible, despite the fact that there is no official extradition treaty with the Dominican Republic.