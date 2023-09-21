In these last days the name of Dennis Fantina has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? A clip portraying the former winner of. has gone viral on the social network Tik Tok Friends who, after winning the talent show, was unable to find a place in the world of entertainment.

Just a few months ago, guest of Serena Bortone to Today is another dayDennis Fantina had revealed his return to his usual life after the end of the success achieved with the victory in the first edition of Friends of Maria De Filippiwhich took place in 2001. These were the words that the former singer released in the living room of Today is another day:

Friends, it was a surreal experience for me. In fact I want to greet Maria. Out of nowhere I arrived there, cameras, television, entertainment. I became very well known at the time. In 2009 I worked at Radio Italia, which produced my albums. At a certain point it all ended, I found myself without a job.

And, continuing, Dennis Fantina he then added:

This made me a little sad, but I have pretty broad shoulders. I had just taken out a mortgage and had a family, I couldn’t sit there waiting for a producer to come along. What do I do right now? Today I collaborate with a friend of mine who opened a bar, when I’m not working I do this. When I’m not singing I work at the bar. For me the important thing is to be humble and dignified, it’s not all about the world of entertainment. Then I also worked as an express courier. I played and buzzed and when I got to the piano people said to me ‘aren’t you Dennis Fantina? It happened every day and they even asked me to sing. But it also happens at the bar that they recognize me.

Finally, concluding, the former singer revealed: