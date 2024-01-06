New title for Sir Dennis

The start of the new year coincides with an important milestone for Ron Denniswith the former President and Team Principal of McLaren appointed Baronet by King Charles III. A title that she adds to the many others achieved in her Formula 1 career, inextricably linked to the Woking team. From his joining the team in 1981 until his exit from Circus in 2017, the 76-year-old led the team to total conquest of 17 world titlesten of whom are Drivers and seven Manufacturers, bringing some of the greatest names in the sport to the team.

The Alonso-Hamilton case

In addition to having contributed to the greatest successes in the history of McLaren, Sir Dennis was also at the center of stormy and controversial events, such as those which occurred in 2007. In addition to Spy Story to the detriment of Ferrari, the management of the two drivers promoted to the team's official line-up also caused discussion: on the one hand the two-time reigning world champion Fernando Alonsosigned by Renault, and on the other the then rookie Lewis Hamilton. A couple that exploded especially during the qualifications of Hungarian Grand Prixwhen Alonso voluntarily did not restart from the pit box so as not to allow the young Briton to complete his fastest lap in time.

Alonso's initial sensation

A championship which also ended with the last success in the Ferrari drivers' world championship won by Kimi Raikkonen, but which still today generates controversy for the bad management by the two McLaren drivers, criticized above all by those directly involved. Dennis, who rarely talks about his past in F1 after his departure from the team, recalled in an interview reported by Brand what happened even before the 2007 season, especially when he communicated his teammate's choice to Alonso: “I turned to Fernando and told him: 'By the way, I decided to put Lewis in the other car.' He thought about it for a while and told me: 'Don't you want to win the constructors' championship?' He didn't think Lewis would be a threat or that he would score many points, but it's something I remember and it makes me laugh, because it was clear from the first moment how wrong Fernando was. It was very simple – he continued – Alonso didn't expect Hamilton to be so competitive in his first year. At the beginning of 2007 he told me that I had decided to sign a rookie like Lewis, but that it would cost McLaren the Constructors' Championship. Fernando was calculating everything, but not the fact that Lewis would put him in trouble“.

The reasons for Alonso's farewell

Returning to the topic during the last season, Alonso in turn recalled what happened that world championship, with episodes that pushed him to make the decision to leave the team: “We had a difficult season – He admitted – we each consider the other a talented driver and one of the toughest competitors we have ever known. In that season the situation was not handled well by our leaders. We were young and immature. We were many of the things we are not now, and we needed help from management which we did not receive. I couldn't continue with McLaren: the team had their eyes completely turned to one side of the garage. As Ron said after the penultimate race in China: 'Our race is not with Massa, it's with Fernando.' When your team says this, you can't continue.”