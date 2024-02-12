At two o'clock in the afternoon, 9-year-old Dennis is standing at the gate at the schoolyard. Not because he just got home from school, but because he is looking for someone to play with. For five months it was the reality of a little boy who was forced to stay at home, while he wanted nothing more than to go to school. His parents are still at their wits' end. “We have been surviving for a very long time.”

#Dennis #home #months #wanted #school #39Bizarre #Netherlands39