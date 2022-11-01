Earlier this year, Suzuki shook the Grand Prix paddock by announcing the end of his MotoGP commitment, despite winning the title in 2020 with Joan Mir. Furthermore, the House of Hamamatsu is preparing to end its support to SERT, a multiple title winner company in EWC, leaving the brand without any representation in any of the main international motorcycle series in 2023.

Denning held the role of team manager in the final years of Suzuki’s participation in MotoGP before he left, filling the role at the end of 2004 and remaining there until the company retired from racing at the end of the 2011 season. focused on managing the family-owned Crescent Racing team in World Superbike, first with support from Suzuki before moving on to the factory Yamaha team in 2016.

SERT rider Gregg Black (1) leads the early stages of the Suzuka 8 Hours ahead of factory rivals Kawasaki (10) and Honda (33)

Having experienced Suzuki’s retirement from MotoGP once before, Denning said his reaction to the news of the brand’s new departure was “disappointment rather than surprise” in an interview with the German edition of Motorsport.com. “I’ve been through it before, as has Shinichi Sahara-san (MotoGP project leader, ed), who is going through it for the second time,” Denning continued.

At the start of a five-year contract with Dorna, just days after signing a contract with a rider … there is no link between Suzuki’s racing program and senior management. In the end I’m a Suzuki fan, we Crescent still have a Suzuki shop in the UK, which we have had since 1963. So I’m not very surprised, just disappointed. “

Alvaro Bautista was Suzuki’s sole rider in 2011 when the brand pulled out of MotoGP

Suzuki’s retirement from MotoGP comes as speculations about the future of its flagship bike, the GSX-R1000, which will be subject to new European emissions restrictions next year, grow ever more insistent. Although Suzuki has no longer been present in World Superbike since 2015, a new version of the GSX-R1000 was homologated in 2017 and remains eligible for the series until the 2026 season.

The GSX-R600 and GSXR-750 models are also approved for the Supersport World Championship, although neither are currently used. Asked if he expected a future return to Suzuki racing, Denning replied: “Maybe not. They still have good street bike models and they’re nice bikes, but Suzuki’s desirability will continue to decline. I think it’s a short-term approach. from the management. But it doesn’t surprise me. “