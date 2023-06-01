Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech in parliament on Wednesday, the first part of which was written entirely by the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, to highlight the revolutionary side of the technology, which is not without risks.

For the Danish prime minister, who delivered a politically charged speech to mark the end of the current parliamentary decade, the chatbot, developed by OpenAI, is capable of deception.

After reading the introduction to her speech, Frederiksen surprised the deputies, saying, “What I have just read is not from me, or from any other human being.”

The Danish Prime Minister added, “Although it has not always achieved its goal, whether in the details of the government’s work program or punctuation marks (…) what (“Chat GPT”) can do raises mixed feelings of surprise and horror at the same time.”

One of the latest examples of the amazing capabilities of AI is ChatGBT, which also raises many concerns about the abuses the technology allows, particularly in relation to misinformation or large-scale replacement of human employees.

A group of business leaders and experts, including Sam Altman, the creator of GPT Chat, warned on Tuesday of the threat of “extinction” of humanity due to the growing capabilities of this technology.

In part of the Danish speech, which was drafted by the “ChatGBT” software, there were phrases, among them, “It has been an honor and a challenge for me to lead an expanded government during the last parliamentary year.”

“We have worked hard to cooperate between the parties and ensure a strong and sustainable future in Denmark,” this part of the letter also stated, and “we have taken measures to combat climate change and to ensure a fairer and more inclusive society in which all citizens have equal opportunities.”

Among other phrases the AI ​​coined in the speech was, “We have also worked to strengthen our health and social system, so that all citizens can get the help they need.”

“Although we have faced challenges and opposition along the way, I am proud of what we have achieved together during the past parliamentary year,” the letter added.

The writers, who are usually responsible for writing the prime minister’s speeches, did not comment on the quality of this speech.