The Danish postal service announced Thursday that will stop delivering letters from next year and that will fire a third of its workforce after 400 years of services. “At the end of the year, Postnord will deliver its last letter to focus on its role as the main parcel service in Denmark,” the company announced in a statement.

According to Postnord, restructuring is because digitalization has caused a Amazing descent from the number of letters sent with a 90% reduction since 2000.

Germany and the United Kingdom will also reduce the delivery of letters

Also 1,500 of the 4,600 jobs will be suppressed. “In 2024, the number of cards was reduced by more than 30 percent compared to the previous year and this trend will continue,” said the company. Postnord lost last year its obligation to distribute mail throughout Denmark in a movement towards market liberalization Which means that the company also lost much of its financial support.

The DAO distributor, who obtained the public service mail contract last year, has declared that he is willing to strengthen his card distribution service. “We can still send and receive letters throughout the country,” declared the Minister of Transportation, Thomas Danielsen, to the local news agency Ritzau.









Many postal services are going through difficulties in Europe due to digitalization. The German postal service, Deutsche Post, He also announced that he would suppress 8,000 jobs in Germany to reduce his costs.

The British postal operator, Royal Mail, has also seen its main card business. The ofcom communications regulator has proposed that Royal Mail reduce the distribution to five days, or even three days a weekwhich could save the company hundreds of millions of pounds.