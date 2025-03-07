Denmark’s postal service says goodbye to the cards: from 2026 it will only distribute packages

Postnordthe public postal service company in Denmark, will deliver its last letter on December 30 of this year. From 2026, they will not be distributed more by the decline of these missives, whose activity is no longer profitable. From that date, he will concentrate his efforts on becoming the “preferred packages provider of the Danish”, the company announced on Thursday in a release.

“We are the Danish postal service for 400 yearsso it is a difficult decision to end that part of our history. The Danes have become increasingly digital and this means that today there are very few letters and the decline continues so significantly that the card market is no longer profitable, ”explains the Postnord Denmark CEO, Kim Pedersen.

The dismantling of the postal service will be progressive. During the second half of this year, 1,500 mailboxes will be eliminated that there are currently distributed throughout the country. At the end of the year, there will be none, according to their calculations. In the case of customers who have acquired stamps, the company undertakes to reimburse the money for a limited period of time in 2026.





But what will happen to the Danes who want to continue sending letters in 2026? From Postnord, they limit themselves to saying that there is “plenty of time to dialogue with the Danish and customers and guide them.” The alternative passes because another company, in this private case, assumes the service. And the DAO firm, which distributes newspapers, magazines and packages, has been interested in assuming the distribution of cards, according to EFE.

The change of course will be strong readjustments in its template. Of the 2,200 workers of their postal service, 1,500 will be fired and the rest will be offered positions in other parts of the organization.

The decline of sending cards

Denmark is one of the most digitized countries of the world. Before, letters were sent several times a day, a custom that has decreased dramatically: 90% since 2000; and, from 2023 to 2024, 30%. On the contrary, online purchases have increased exponentially and with it the parcel service.

Postnord was born in 2008 as a fusion of the postal services of Sweden and Denmark and is controlled by the Swedish state (60%) and the Danish (40%). Your decision not to distribute more letters from 2025 will only affect Denmark and the company will continue to distribute the mail normally in Sweden.