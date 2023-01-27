Dansk (dpa)

The Danish national team qualified for the final match of the World Handball Championship, which will be held in Poland and Sweden, after defeating the Spanish national team 26/23 in the semi-final round of the tournament. The Danish national team finished the first half ahead with a score of 15/10, and in the second half the Spanish national team intensified its attempts to reduce the difference and was able to finish the second half with a score of 13/11, but this was not enough to win the match. With this victory, the Danish national team will meet in the final match with the winner of the other semi-final match between Sweden and France.

Denmark continued its domination of international handball competitions, by reaching the final match for the third time in a row, as Denmark, which won the last two editions in 2019 and 2021, set a date in the final Sunday in Stockholm with Sweden or France, who meet later, in its quest to achieve an unprecedented triple achievement.

Denmark won the 2019 title at the expense of Norway when it hosted the finals with Germany, and the last edition in Egypt at the expense of Sweden, noting that it lost three final matches in 1967 against Czechoslovakia, 2011 against France and 2013 against Spain, which won the title twice (2005 in Tunisia).

In the positioning matches from the fifth to the eighth, the Egyptian team narrowly lost to its German counterpart 34-35 after extension (original time 30-30).

It is the third loss in a row for the Pharaohs, after the first from Denmark 25-30 in the last round of the second round, and Sweden 22-26 in the quarter-finals.

Egypt hit hard at the start of the tournament and topped its group with three consecutive victories at the expense of Croatia, Morocco and the United States, before defeating Bahrain and Belgium and losing to Denmark in the second round.

On Sunday, Egypt will meet Hungary to determine the seventh-place finisher.

The Egyptian national team was hoping to reach the semi-finals for the second time in its history, after the first in 2001 when it finished fourth, but its dream was dashed in front of the runner-up of the 2021 edition that was held in Egypt.

In the rest of the results of the other Arab teams participating in the 2023 edition, the Bahraini team finished the tournament in sixteenth place, the Qatari team in the 22nd place, the Tunisian team in the 25th place by defeating Chile 38-26, and the Saudi team in the 29th place by defeating Morocco 32-30, and the last came in The 30th place, while the Algerian finished in the penultimate 31st place, defeating Uruguay 34-33.