Since the draw was announced, much has been made in Denmark about their unexpected victory over Germany in the European Championship final more than three decades ago when a team that only entered after war-torn Yugoslavia was eliminated managed to lift the trophy.

Denmark are not a big surprise at Euro 2024, having reached the semi-finals in the last edition, and despite struggling to score goals in the group stage, they still believe they have a chance of pulling off another upset.

Vestergaard said that Germany’s position as favorites to win may be in his team’s interest, adding to reporters on Friday, “A lot has been said about 1992, especially in Denmark. I think the big story at that time was that the Danish national team was completely out of the nominations and did not even qualify for the tournament (but we) “We qualified.”

The Danish defender stressed that “we want to test ourselves against the favourites and Germany will be strong in front of their fans.”

He continued, saying: “We must play with determination and take advantage of our strengths.”

Denmark may have to face Germany with a depleted midfield and a late decision will have to be made on the fitness of playmaker Christian Eriksen.

For his part, coach Kasper Jullmand said that Eriksen is suffering from stomach problems, although he believes that he will be fit to play.

But Thomas Delaney, the candidate to replace suspended Morten Jolmand in midfield, has faced the same problem and is unlikely to be fit in time.

Coach Jolmand once again mentioned that Germany are one of the favourites to lift the trophy but he still spoke about his players’ chances.

“I said before the tournament started that I considered Germany one of the favourites. It’s a pity that they will face us tomorrow,” he explained.

The quality they have, the way they have expressed themselves in the first two games and the talent they have speaks for itself but they are no less good. “We also have a great team. So they will have to be in very good shape tomorrow to beat us.”