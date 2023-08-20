Denmark will supply Kyiv with 19 F-16 fighter aircraft. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, his words are given on site departments.

The minister stressed that the first and most important step in the transfer of aircraft is the training of Ukrainian pilots.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed in Telegram on the conclusion of agreements on the supply of F-16 fighters, thanking the Danish authorities. He stressed that Ukrainian pilots and engineers have already begun training and work is underway to speed up training, and the expansion of training missions was discussed separately.

Earlier it was reported that the Netherlands also agreed to transfer 42 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. The Danish Ministry of Defense had previously stated that the countries would transfer fighter jets to Kyiv after the completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots and the preparation by the Ukrainian authorities of special permits, infrastructure and logistics chains for transporting fighter jets.