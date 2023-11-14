Denmark will transfer seven million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced Denmark’s intention to send seven million euros (more than 688 million rubles) to Kyiv. These funds will be contributed to a special fund for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to the department’s Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Denmark will transfer a grant contribution totaling seven million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, which will be used to purchase equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure,” the statement said.

It is clarified that four million euros of this amount will be contributed in the near future, and the remaining funds will be transferred later.

