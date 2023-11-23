DR: mercenaries returning from Ukraine will not receive help from the Danish authorities

Columnist Nanna Nerby Hanse said that Danish mercenaries who took the side of Ukraine will not receive support from the country’s authorities. She’s talking about this reported on radio DR.

Hanse emphasized that after the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the right of the country’s citizens to volunteer in the war zone. However, “there is also no need to expect help from the authorities upon return,” she noted.

According to the journalist, long queues await Danish soldiers for psychological support or help with post-traumatic stress. In turn, Maya Tusari Greenwood, a researcher at the Danish Institute of International Studies, added that Denmark has a system for registering veterans who have returned from hot spots. However, volunteers from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be left without access to it.

Earlier it was reported that Denmark would send seven million euros to Ukraine. The funds will be contributed to a special fund for the restoration of the country’s energy infrastructure.