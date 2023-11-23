Mercenaries from Denmark who side with Ukraine will not receive support from the authorities. A radio observer reported this on November 23 D.R. Nanna Nerby Hansen.

She pointed out that the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen initially made it clear that there was nothing stopping Danish citizens from going to the front as volunteers.

However, according to the journalist, Danish soldiers will have to wait in long lines for psychological support or help for post-traumatic stress. She also noted that the country has a special registration system for veterans who returned from hot spots, but for volunteers who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, access there will be closed.

“You can’t expect help from the authorities upon returning from the combat zone either,” Hansen clarified.

Earlier, on November 21, it was reported that Denmark had begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters. “Flights for combat use” will also soon begin with the goal of training Ukrainian pilots to conduct combat operations on this aircraft.

Prior to this, on November 19, CNN reported that many of the foreign mercenaries who come to Ukraine soon leave the country when faced with intense fighting.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.