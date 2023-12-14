Denmark will present a package of military aid to Kyiv worth a billion dollars for three years

Denmark will present a military aid package to Ukraine worth 7 billion kroner (more than $1 billion) for three years. About it writes Politiken with reference to the government of the country.

As the authorities clarified, this is already the 14th aid package for Kyiv. In addition, Copenhagen will allocate 1.75 billion kroner (more than $253 million) for the purchase of products directly from Danish industry for Ukraine, the government indicated.

“Funds for industry are allocated from the Ukraine Fund in the amount of 1 billion crowns (more than 144 million dollars) in 2024, 500 million crowns (more than 72 million dollars) in 2025 and 250 million crowns (more than 36 million dollars) in 2026 with the possibility of further financing,” the authorities emphasized.

In October, it became known that Ukraine would receive gratuitous military assistance from Denmark in the amount of 3.7 billion kroner (about $522 million).