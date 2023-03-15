He The Danish government announced on Wednesday the creation of a fund of 7,000 million crowns (940 million euros) to channel military, civil and business aid to Ukraine.

Of that amount, 5,400 million Danish crowns (725 million euros) will go to military support, 1,200 million (161 million euros) to civil aid and, the rest, to Danish companies that want to participate in the reconstruction of the country.

The plan, the result of an agreement supported by almost all the parliamentary forces, will be paid for mainly through a more flexible financial policy and using part of the aid to developing countries.

“It is a very significant contribution. And it will be done in an economically responsible way, easing the financial policy a bit and taking something from the 2023 surplus to help the Ukrainians,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told a news conference. .

The outcome of the war will not only determine the fate of Ukraine, but that of the whole of Europe.

The expenses corresponding to the donation of Caesar howitzers and Leopard 1 tanks to kyiv will be financed with money from that fund, the agreement states.

The Danish government has so far allocated some 4.9 billion crowns (658 million euros) to military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military interventionto which must be added 1,400 million (188 million euros) more in humanitarian support.

“The outcome of the war will not only determine the fate of Ukraine, but that of the whole of Europe. There is a great and urgent need for help. That is why I am proud of such a broad political agreement to maintain the high level of support,” she said in a statement from the Social Democratic Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, who heads a government that also includes liberals and centrists.

EFE

