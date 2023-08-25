Justice Minister Peter Hammelgaard said, during a press conference today, Friday, that the law “will prohibit dealing in an inappropriate manner with things of great religious importance to a religion,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Danish Minister of Justice stated that the legislation aims, in particular, to prohibit the burning of these objects and symbols and their desecration in public places.

The minister said that burning copies of the Qur’an, which he described as “basically showing contempt and a lack of sympathy … offends Denmark and harms its interests,” according to what the French agency reported.

The new provision is to be included in Chapter 12 of the Penal Code, which is related to national security.

“This is at the heart and drive of what we do. We cannot sit idly by while a few individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions,” the minister added.

The provision would also apply to the desecration of the Bible, the Torah or religious symbols such as the cross, with the offender punishable by a fine and two years in prison.