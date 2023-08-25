A far-right militant burned a copy of the Koran on July 28 in Copenhagen. Ole Jensen (Getty Images)

The Government of Denmark intends to put an end to the burning of Korans in its streets as soon as possible. The Executive led by the Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen has presented this Friday a bill to prohibit in public spaces “the inappropriate treatment of objects that have a religious significance for a community”, with the intention of stopping the wave of Islamophobic acts of the The last few weeks have strained the relationship between Copenhagen and some of the main capitals of the Muslim world to the maximum. The legislative proposal includes jail terms of up to two years.

The legislative reform also typifies the desecration of copies of other sacred books, such as the Bible or the Torah, or of objects such as a crucifix. The bill includes maximum penalties of up to two years in prison for repeat offenders, but people who commit this type of crime for the first time will only be fined.

Since mid-July, more than 150 copies of the Koran have been publicly burned on Danish streets, most in Copenhagen and near mosques, embassies or consulates. Both the Danish government and that of Sweden, where the burning began almost three years ago, have distanced themselves at all times from the desecration of the religious book and announced a few weeks ago their intention to limit this type of act without actually modifying the clauses on freedom of expression in their Constitutions. Both Scandinavian countries recently raised their anti-terrorism alert levels and had to repatriate their diplomatic staff stationed in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, where the most violent protests took place.

The Danish Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, specified this Friday at a press conference that the objective of the new legislation will be to “put an end to the burning and desecration of the Koran in public spaces”; a type of actions that he has described as “despicable and insensitive” that “harm Denmark and its interests”. Hummelgaard added that “national security will be strengthened” with the new measures, which will be incorporated into the Penal Code, foreseeably in September or October. “We cannot sit idly by while some individuals do everything possible to provoke violent reactions,” the Social Democratic minister has sentenced.

Opposition critics: “Congratulations to Al Qaeda”

From the left, the Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen; that of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard; and the deputy prime minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, this Friday in Copenhagen. Martin Sylvest (EFE)

The proposal of the Danish Executive, made up of the Social Democratic Party, the Moderates (center) and the Danish Liberal Party (center-right), has already provoked the first criticisms from the opposition. “Congratulations to Al Qaeda and company. Sad day for Denmark. Happy day for extremists”, Alianza Liberal, a supporter of conservative liberalism, has published on social networks. For his part, Rasmus Paludan, a radical politician with Swedish and Danish nationality and promoter of the burning of Korans in Sweden, has declared that he will find a way to circumvent any prohibition to continue with the desecrations of the holy book of Muslims.

The friction between Denmark and the Muslim world goes back almost two decades, when the newspaper Jyllands Posten published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that caused serious riots in almost a dozen countries, with more than 200 deaths in total. Unlike this time, in 2005 the Danish government flatly rejected the possibility of legislating to prevent future similar publications.

