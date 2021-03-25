Copenhagen (AFP)

The Danish government announced that its country will receive at least 11,000 spectators at the Parken Stadium during the four matches hosted by Copenhagen this summer in the postponed European Cup 2020 finals, indicating that the number could be reduced if the health situation deteriorated due to the Corona virus.

Culture and Sports Minister Joy Mogensen said in a statement: The European Football Championship is a unique and historic event in Denmark, so the government decided to allow at least 11,000 to 12,000 spectators to attend the four matches held at Parken Stadium.

She added that the number could be raised if health conditions allowed, but it could also be reduced.

“We have also informed the Danish Football Association and UEFA that it may be necessary to ban spectators if the infection spreads, so that spectators cannot be medically allowed to attend matches,” she added.

The European Cup finals will be held in 12 countries, with the semi-final and final matches to be held in London.

The European Union (UEFA) stated that it is keen on the attendance of the masses in the matches, expressing its intention to withdraw the matches from some host cities if they are not able to hold them in the presence of the masses, under pressure that has faced many criticism, especially in Germany.

The Scandinavian Kingdom, which has a population of 5.8 million, has survived in limiting a third wave of the virus, unlike many of its European neighbors, and it now has four times fewer cases than it did in early December, with between 700 and 800 cases recorded daily.

Denmark plans to create a “Corona Card”, in the form of a mobile application, that includes a negative test of less than 72 hours, or a recent vaccination or recovery from “Covid-19”.