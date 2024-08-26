Home policy

The West is losing influence in the world – to Russia and China. At least that is what Denmark’s government fears. It wants to take countermeasures.

The words could be reminiscent of the decades of the Cold War: Orientation towards “East or West” – for Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, this is one of “the most important foreign policy questions of the century”. Of course, the conservative does not mean Denmark’s own orientation, but that of potential partners in Africa.

A whole series of countries on the continent now want Denmark to EU convince. With a kind of double offensive. Løkke Rasmussen presented the plans at a press conference on Monday (26 August). He named the opponents quite clearly: It is about Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China: “We have to show that we can offer an attractive alternative to the growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.”

Against China and Russia: Denmark presents strategy – and wants to invite young guests from Africa for a while

Denmark is not alone in its concern about Russia’s influence, among other things. Even before the Munich Security Conference 2023, the organizers warned of a “global system competition”. Denmark’s government now apparently wants to address this – and is relying on diplomacy, practical support and a wake-up call to the EU.

“We have a clear interest in African countries looking to us in Europe when they chart the course for their future,” said the minister. A lever against Putin and Xi are investments in Africa. Another closer individual bond: Løkke Rasmussen wants, among other things, to enable more young people from Africa to study in Denmark. The country is known for its restrictive migration policy.

Denmark wants to use money, water and diplomacy to push back the influence of Russia and China

Another lever is to be the problem area of ​​water. Climate change is increasing the pressure on many countries. According to the plan, one billion Danish kroner (the equivalent of 130 million euros) in development aid is to flow into “bilateral water projects” in Africa in the coming years. Denmark is a leader in water technologies, “Danish experience is in demand among African partner countries,” stressed the Social Democratic Development Minister Dan Jørgensen.

According to the strategy presented, Copenhagen also wants to open new embassies. For example, in Senegal, Tunisia and Rwanda. In Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, the “diplomatic muscle power” is to be increased, according to the ministry’s statement. South Africa, for example, is Russia’s partner in the BRICS alliance. However, German Politicians partly little conviction behind the allianceIn return, Denmark is planning to close its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso following military coups. Russia has a strong presence in Mali with mercenary troops – and is apparently helping to determine the country’s course towards Ukraine. Putin also sent troops to Burkina Faso in the spring.

The balance of power in the world is changing, said the Danish Foreign Ministry. Other countries have already understood this. The EU must become the preferred partner in Africa: “That is why the EU must be able to deliver what is needed.” To this end, Denmark also wants to provide greater support for programs from Brussels. The equivalent of 150 million euros alone is to be invested in initiatives against irregular migration – even more than in the water partnership. In Germany, the FDP recently proposed the end of the Ministry for Development as an independent department. (fn)