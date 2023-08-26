How did you feel about the content of this article?

Bill announced by Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard provides for a fine and imprisonment of up to two years | Photo: EFE/EPA/Martin Sylvest

The Danish government said on Friday (25) that it will introduce a bill to ban holy books of any religion from being burned in the Nordic country.

The measure is a response to the wave of indignation in Islamic countries due to the burning of copies of the Koran in Danish territory, episodes that also recently occurred in Sweden.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told a news conference that the bill aims to “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community”.

“The proposal will make it punishable, for example, to publicly burn the Koran, the Bible or the Torah,” said Hummelgaard. “I fundamentally believe that there are more civilized ways of expressing opinions than burning things,” said the minister.

If the project is approved, failure to comply with the rule will result in a fine and imprisonment of up to two years. Members of the Danish opposition claimed that the measure would infringe on the right to freedom of expression.

In recent months, demonstrators have burned copies of the Koran outside the embassies of Arab countries and Iran in Stockholm and Copenhagen, leading to large protests in Yemen and Iraq, where the Swedish embassy was set on fire.

Due to this backlash, Sweden this month raised its terrorist threat alert level to the second highest.