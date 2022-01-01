The Danish government has set an ambitious goal for all its domestic flights to be environmentally friendly by 2030, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday.

“It will be hard? Yes. Can we do it? I believe so. We are already working on it. Talented researchers and entrepreneurs are working on solutions,” said Frederiksen in his New Year message to the nation.

“If we are successful, it will be a great ecological advance. Not just for Denmark, but for the whole world. If we have learned something in recent years about managing major crises, it is that we must never doubt,” he said.

Frederiksen did not give details on how to achieve this ambitious goal, but explained that his government was open to introducing a tax on CO2 emissions, which it had previously opposed.

The aviation industry is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and airlines are developing new, cleaner technologies, such as some to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines, responsible for 83% of air traffic, committed in October to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

