tunisia burning

It seemed that Denmark would have possession of the ball and the leading role in the duel for the thin foot of their midfielders, such as Eriksen, Hojbjerg and Delaney. But the Tunisian team, scorching, does not give meters or seconds of respite or reflection to the Danish team, as they play tackling football with superlative intensity.

Thus, Denmark can hardly subtract lines of pressure with the pass and takes refuge in the long ball, still without success because Dolberg cannot download football from his teammates. Wow for Tunisia, who does not raffle the ball but makes up a game as electric as it is joyful, just lacking in wit or the final pass in the last meters.