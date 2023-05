How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Danish government announced this Wednesday (24) that it intends to reduce from 18 to 15 the age limit for teenagers to terminate pregnancies without parental consent.

The country’s Minister for Equality, Liberal Marie Bjerre, announced the decision on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of abortion in Denmark and said it was “natural” to discuss whether the legislation strikes the “proper balance”.

“The legal age for sexual intercourse is 15 years old. It is also 15 years old to be able to access treatment in the health system. Therefore, we think it is correct that a young woman can have an abortion from 15 to 17 years old without having to involve her parents” , he added.

Bjerre admitted that terminating a pregnancy is not an “easy choice” and that it is important for young women in this situation to seek support in their environment and turn to people they trust, such as friends, siblings and teachers, for example.

“It’s a very difficult choice. But it’s not the parents’ choice. It’s the young woman’s choice, because it’s about her own body and her own life,” said Marie.

The age limit for terminating a pregnancy without parental consent has not changed since Denmark introduced free abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy in 1973.