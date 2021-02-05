Denmark brings out the green artillery. Its climate and energy minister, Dan Jørgensen, announced the news Thursday, February 4: the country has approved a plan to build what it presents as “The first artificial wind-powered island” of the world. The project takes shape in a futuristic video posted on Twitter and is expected to span 120,000 m2. That is 18 football pitches in the middle of the North Sea, 80 kilometers from the coast. This energy island will be connected to several offshore wind farms and will serve as a transformation and redistribution platform.

Once finalized, the project should be able to produce and store the electricity needs of three million European households. “This energy hub in the North Sea is the largest construction project in Danish history. It will be a major contribution to the exploitation of Europe’s enormous offshore wind potential ”, welcomed Dan Jørgensen. Because the European Union, as part of its greenhouse gas reduction objectives, wants to multiply its production capacities in the sector by 25 by 2050. It aims for carbon neutrality – a state of equilibrium between the CO2 emissions of human origin and their capture – at this date.

Denmark is at the forefront of the European energy transition, with more than 50% of its electricity supplied by wind power. But its electricity mix is ​​also still dependent on coal, which emits a lot of CO2. The Scandinavian country is also a big consumer of oil to heat its buildings. With the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, Denmark has also taken the first place of crude oil producers in the EU and it has no plans to permanently cease the exploitation of black gold. before 2050.

It therefore still has a long way to go to achieve its objective, which is more ambitious than that of the European Union: to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The EU aims, she, 55%. In addition, the artificial island will be of no use in the short term. The government hopes to start construction in 2026 so that the hub will be operational in 2033. In the meantime, partnerships will have to be signed with the private sector in order to finance part of the 28 billion euros needed to carry out the project. And carry out environmental impact studies, because such a huge project will have consequences for the seabed and the climate. Other energy islands are already being studied, in order to take advantage of the powerful and regular winds offered by the North Sea.