Denmark will tax the breeders of livestock from the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs starting in 2030. It will be the first country in the world to tax cattle “flatulence”targeting a major source of methane emissions, one of the gases that contribute most to global warming.

Changes from 1990 to 2030

The goal is reduce Danish greenhouse gas emissions by 70% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, Tax Minister Jeppe Bruus said. From 2030, Danish livestock farmers will be taxed at 300 kroner (about 40 euros) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Costs

The tax will increase to 750 crowns (about 100 euros) by 2035. However, due to a 60% tax break, the actual cost per ton will start at 120 crowns (16 euros) and increase to 300 crowns by 2035.

Levels of methane, emitted from sources such as landfills, oil and natural gas systems, and livestock, have increased particularly rapidly since 2020. Livestock accounts for about 32% of human-caused methane emissions, the US Environmental Program says. United Nations.

How much cows emit

A typical Danish cow produces 6 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year. According to Statistic Denmark, as of June 30, 2022, there were counts in the Scandinavian country 1,484,377 cows.

An example to follow

“We will take a big step towards climate neutrality in 2045,” said Minister Bruus, adding that Denmark “will be the first country in the world to introduce a real CO2 tax on agriculture” and he hopes that other countries follow suit.