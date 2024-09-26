Thursday, September 26, 2024
Denmark | The wall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building was daubed with red paint in Copenhagen

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2024
in World Europe
Denmark | The wall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building was daubed with red paint in Copenhagen
in Copenhagen The front wall of the Danish Foreign Ministry building was daubed with red paint on Thursday, Copenhagen police said.

Anti-Israel slogans were written on the wall: “Boycott Israel” and “Israel kills children”.

The police said they received information on Thursday morning that political messages had been painted with red paint on the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that paint and cans of paint had been thrown around the area. According to the police, the building had been vandalized the night before Thursday.

The police say they are collecting technical evidence, among other things. No one has yet been arrested for poaching.

